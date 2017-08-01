The Basketball Tournament 2017: Challenge ALS Advances to Final with Win

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Basketball Tournament has pared its field from 64 to two, as semifinal action took place in Baltimore on Tuesday.

Challenge ALS and Scarlet & Gray got things underway with the first game, a back-and-forth thrill ride that featured multiple overtimes and last-second shots. That paved the way for defending champion Overseas Elite and Boeheim's Army to compete for the remaining spot in the final.

Here is a look at how the games played out, along with viewing information for Thursday night's championship matchup.

Championship Schedule

Challenge ALS vs. Overseas Elite (Thursday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Challenge ALS 88, Scarlet & Gray 83

One overtime wasn't enough to get it done, but Challenge ALS moved to the final after two. Led by a 28-point outburst from Casper Ware, the team donning Ice Bucket Challenge creator Pete Frates' name on their jerseys earned an 88-83 win over Scarlet & Gray in double overtime.

Ware knocked down six threes while adding six rebounds and a team-high four assists. Austin Daye, an NBA first-round pick in 2009, added 22 points and six rebounds, and Sean Marshall came through with 21 points off the bench. The Ware-Daye-Marshall trio did nearly all the offensive work for Challenge ALS, which shot 58.3 percent in the overtime periods.

Scarlet & Gray, a group of former Ohio State standouts, was led by a 26-point, 10-rebound effort from Jared Sullinger. The former Boston Celtic and Toronto Raptor dominated inside and got to the free-throw line 15 times, representing half of Scarlet & Gray's total.

Leon Rodgers also turned in a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, and William Buford came off the bench to add 17.

There was minimal separation between the two teams throughout the contest. The lead changed hands 11 times, and the two sides were tied on 15 occasions. Both regulation and the first overtime included blown last-second opportunities, with Scarlet & Gray getting a shot near the rim that should have won it in regulation.

Overseas Elite 81, Boeheim's Army 77

Overseas Elite will play for its third straight Basketball Tournament championship Thursday, as Errick McCollum scored a team-high 18 points to lead them to an 81-77 win over Boeheim's Army.

McCollum knocked down five threes and shot 6-of-11 from the floor overall. DJ Kennedy finished with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds in a strong all-around performance. Kyle Fogg came off the bench to add 11 and round out the double-digit scorers.

Eric Devendorf scored a game-high 24 points for Boeheim's Army, a group of former Syracuse players who came together for the $2 million tournament. Brandon Triche (12 points), CJ Fair (10 points) and Trevor Cooney (10 points) were also in double figures.

While the game was never separated by much, Overseas Elite held a firm command of the lead for nearly the entirety. The score was only tied twice, and there was only one lead change the entire contest. Overseas Elite led for more than 42 minutes.

They will now move on to face off against Challenge ALS, for what they hope will be a third straight championship. Much of last year's team came back for this go around, most notably McCollum and Kennedy.