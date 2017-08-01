No. 1 JUCO TE Dominick Wood-Anderson Commits to Texas over Alabama, Oregon, More

Photo credit: Scout.com

Texas added another potential impact player to the 2018 class with the addition of junior college tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson.

E.J. Holland of 247Sports reported news of the player's decision, noting that he is the No. 1 JUCO tight end in the class. Scout.com lists the 6'5", 245-pound recruit as a 3-star prospect.

The Yuma, Arizona native is spending the year at Arizona Western College, but his potential is high once he gets to campus next season.

He clearly has great size for any spot on the football field, but it is his athleticism that could make him a top offensive player at the next level. He recently provided his own scouting report to note what he can do.

"For a guy my size, I have good speed and I think that's what really sets me apart from the other tight ends out there," Wood-Anderson said, via Greg Powers of Scout.com. "I can outrun corners and also use my size to be a big target for my quarterback."

Whether he plays as a standard tight end or splits out like a wide receiver, he could be a mismatch for opposing players and a top option for quarterbacks over the middle of the field. He also has the size to be a dominant run-blocker if he works at it.

Although top programs like Alabama and Louisville were fighting for his services, Wood-Anderson joins what has become an elite class for Texas in Tom Herman's first full cycle. The Longhorns' 2018 class currently ranks No. 5 in the nation and seems to only be getting better each day.