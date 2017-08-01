Floyd Mayweather Confirms He'll Wear 8-Ounce Gloves in Conor McGregor Fight

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Seemingly every detail for the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has been heavily debated, and the size of their boxing gloves was not immune as a source of contention.

However, Mayweather announced Tuesday that he plans to use eight-ounce gloves for the upcoming bout.

"I'm telling McGregor, 'Let's fight in 8 oz gloves,'" he wrote on his Facebook page. "McGregor can fight in any brand he prefers or chooses. I'll be wearing 8 oz Grant gloves. Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I'm willing to accommodate."

UFC president Dana White explained back in April that glove weight was one of the sticking points on a potential deal due to the vast difference between boxing and mixed martial arts equipment. As Alan Dawson of Business Insider noted, UFC gloves are usually around four ounces with open fingers, while boxing gloves often range from eight-to-10 ounces.

As Keith Idec of Boxing Scene reported, McGregor believed Mayweather was pushing to use as much as 10-ounce gloves due to the heavier weight class for the bout.

However, during the first press conference, Mayweather said he would be willing to make his opponent more comfortable. "If you want four-ounce gloves, let's put on 4 ounce gloves," he said, per Mauro Ranallo of Showtime Boxing.

It appears they have compromised on a deal to use eight-ounce gloves in the highly anticipated bout.

It remains to be seen whether this will make a difference, but the lighter gloves could only help McGregor as he makes the transition from MMA to boxing for the bout.