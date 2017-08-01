Los Angeles Dodgers Post Historic July Win Percentage

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers closed out the month of July with a 3-2 victory over archrival, the San Francisco Giants, on Sunday.

It marked the team's 20th win of the month, giving the Dodgers the best monthly record since the 1936 New York Giants, per MLB Stat of the Day. The Giants posted a 24-3 record in August of that season and the Chicago Cubs posted a 23-3 September record in 1935. They are the only two teams with better monthly marks since 1913.

Los Angeles started the month just 1-1 but followed that with an 11-game winning streak. After two straight losses to the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers finished July on another eight-game win streak and rides that as the calendar flips to August.

Despite the magnificent showing during July, the Dodgers weren't content sitting still during the trade deadline. They started Monday by dealing for two left-handed relievers—Tony Watson from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tony Cingrani from the Cincinnati Reds, per Sports Illustrated. The cream of the deadline crop arose as the deadline buzzer loomed, as the club successfully spun a deal for Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish.

Even though he's just a rental, Darvish was expected to fetch a handsome sum as one of the premier starters available at the deadline. However, the Dodgers managed to acquire him without dealing either of their top two prospects in outfielder Alex Verdugo and pitcher Walker Buehler.

Darvish will serve as the team's de facto ace until Clayton Kershaw returns from his stint on the disabled list due to lower-back tightness. When Kershaw returns to full health, the Dodgers will arguably possess the best starting rotation in MLB.

The team's new starting weapon would logically slot into the rotation Wednesday in place of Brock Stewart, but the Dodgers play their first game of August on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.