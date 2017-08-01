Alexis Sanchez Returns to Arsenal Training Amid Man City, PSG Transfer Rumours

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal have confirmed that Alexis Sanchez is back in training with the club amid reports that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain want to sign the player.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said on Sunday that Sanchez's return to the squad was delayed due to illness, prompting some skepticism from supporters, per Mattias Karen of ESPN.

However, the club's Twitter account posted this snap of the Chilean on the pitch on Tuesday as expected:

It has been reported by Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror that Sanchez is ready to ask for a move to City. According to Julien Laurens of the Guardian, PSG want to sign the Chilean and Barcelona forward Neymar.

Sanchez's involvement in the Confederations Cup with Chile this summer meant he was due an extended break from action, and he's not been involved in any of Arsenal's pre-season fixtures so far.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The Gunners will be in action on Sunday at Wembley against champions Chelsea in the Community Shield, although Sanchez will be a major doubt for that encounter. The goes for the team's opening Premier League game of the season against Leicester City on Friday, Aug. 11.

At this point, with speculation swirling over his future, Arsenal supporters would be delighted if Sanchez was on the club's books by the end of the transfer window.