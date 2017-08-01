    Alexis Sanchez Returns to Arsenal Training Amid Man City, PSG Transfer Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal chases down the ball during a training session at London Colney on March 6, 2017 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Arsenal have confirmed that Alexis Sanchez is back in training with the club amid reports that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain want to sign the player.

    Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said on Sunday that Sanchez's return to the squad was delayed due to illness, prompting some skepticism from supporters, per Mattias Karen of ESPN. 

    However, the club's Twitter account posted this snap of the Chilean on the pitch on Tuesday as expected:

    It has been reported by Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror that Sanchez is ready to ask for a move to City. According to Julien Laurens of the Guardian, PSG want to sign the Chilean and Barcelona forward Neymar.

    Sanchez's involvement in the Confederations Cup with Chile this summer meant he was due an extended break from action, and he's not been involved in any of Arsenal's pre-season fixtures so far.

    Sanchez was in action for Chile over the summer.
    Sanchez was in action for Chile over the summer.Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

    The Gunners will be in action on Sunday at Wembley against champions Chelsea in the Community Shield, although Sanchez will be a major doubt for that encounter. The goes for the team's opening Premier League game of the season against Leicester City on Friday, Aug. 11.

    At this point, with speculation swirling over his future, Arsenal supporters would be delighted if Sanchez was on the club's books by the end of the transfer window.

     

