    Montravius Adams Underwent Foot Surgery, Reportedly Could Miss 6 Weeks

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    Green Bay Packers' Montravius Adams runs a drill during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers rookie Montravius Adams will likely miss the start of the 2017 regular season after undergoing foot surgery. 

    Packers head coach Mike McCarthy announced Tuesday that Adams would be "out multiple weeks" after having successful surgery, via the team's official Twitter account.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the third-round pick had a screw inserted in his foot and could be "out about six weeks," though the hope is he'll miss less time. 

    Rapoport reported Monday that Adams suffered a stress fracture in his foot. Green Bay took Adams, an All-SEC first-team selection in 2016, at No. 93 overall out of Auburn in the 2017 NFL draft.

    The 22-year-old made quite an impression on his teammates early in training camp. 

    "His pass-rush moves are ridiculous," Ricky Jean Francois told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "I thought it would take him a while to adjust to the NFL and have to change from college moves to NFL moves, but I think he already adjusted."

    The Packers lost Julius Peppers as a free agent during the offseason, so Adams figures to be a prominent factor on the defensive line this season. 

    If the injury forces Adams to miss six weeks, that would put him back on the field around mid-September. The Packers begin the regular season Sept. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.

