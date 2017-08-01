Montravius Adams Underwent Foot Surgery, Reportedly Could Miss 6 Weeks

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers rookie Montravius Adams will likely miss the start of the 2017 regular season after undergoing foot surgery.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy announced Tuesday that Adams would be "out multiple weeks" after having successful surgery, via the team's official Twitter account.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the third-round pick had a screw inserted in his foot and could be "out about six weeks," though the hope is he'll miss less time.

Rapoport reported Monday that Adams suffered a stress fracture in his foot. Green Bay took Adams, an All-SEC first-team selection in 2016, at No. 93 overall out of Auburn in the 2017 NFL draft.

From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Josh Jones NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Packers Rookie Kevin King NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Packers Rookie Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Right Arrow Icon

The 22-year-old made quite an impression on his teammates early in training camp.

"His pass-rush moves are ridiculous," Ricky Jean Francois told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "I thought it would take him a while to adjust to the NFL and have to change from college moves to NFL moves, but I think he already adjusted."

The Packers lost Julius Peppers as a free agent during the offseason, so Adams figures to be a prominent factor on the defensive line this season.

If the injury forces Adams to miss six weeks, that would put him back on the field around mid-September. The Packers begin the regular season Sept. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.