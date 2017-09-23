Benjamin Mendy Suffers Knee Injury vs. Crystal Palace

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy looks likely to spend a period on the Etihad Stadium sidelines after he suffered a knee injury against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News confirmed Mendy was hurt during the clash against the Eagles:

Mendy became the most expensive defender of all time when he completed a £52 million move to the Etihad from AS Monaco this past summer.

Although a defender by trade, Mendy illustrated his attacking value en route to winning the Ligue 1 title with Monaco last season by picking up 11 assists in 39 total appearances, an audacious tally for a full-back.

There aren't many left-backs in Europe, never mind the Premier League, who can boast the same efficacy going forward with the ball. He possesses an attacking might that manager Pep Guardiola is sure to miss.

It's for this reason Guardiola also signed versatile Danilo from Real Madrid, with the Brazilian at times filling in on the left during his stay at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Veteran left-backs Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov both left the Etihad over the summer—for Basaksehir and AS Roma, respectively.

Mendy looks likely to miss City's upcoming encounters against Shakhtar Donetsk and Chelsea, for which Danilo could be considered his replacement. Guardiola could also switch to a back three to lessen the blow.