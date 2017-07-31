Red Sox GM References Yankees as the Warriors of MLB After Sonny Gray Trade

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski thinks highly of the New York Yankees after the team's work during the trade deadline.

New York announced Monday the acquisition of Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics, adding a front-line starter to a team that already led the American League East. When asked about the deal, Dombrowski compared the Yankees to the NBA champions, per Scott Lauber of ESPN.com:

"You mean the Golden State Warriors? Yeah, I think the Golden State Warriors have significantly made some moves. I expected it. I would've been surprised if they didn't. But I think Brian probably has made them the Golden State Warriors and we're the significant underdogs, when I'm listening to the MLB Network. I would anticipate, like he said earlier in the year that he didn't know how the Red Sox would lose a game, I think it'll be the same. I don't know how they'll lose a game right now. They made some good moves. They made their club significantly better."

This is a reversal from December when Yankees general manager Brian Cashman called the Red Sox the "Golden State Warriors of baseball," per Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com.

The Yankees also added Jaime Garcia, Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle in what was a busy month for the front office. This adds to a talented young roster led by Aaron Judge and others that has produced a 57-47 record this season with a plus-119 run differential.

After playing just one postseason game in the last four seasons, the squad seems destined to return to the playoffs in 2017 and possibly make a deep run. If the Red Sox GM is to be believed, the team should be favorites to bring home a championship like the Warriors did earlier this summer.

Of course, Boston sits just one-half game behind the Yankees through Monday's action with a 58-49 record. The Houston Astros are also 10 games better in the AL standings, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are beating everyone with a 74-31 record, good for an incredible .705 win percentage.

While the Yankees and Red Sox have once again ignited one of the top rivalries in sports, it appears the real Warriors of baseball are in the NL West this season.