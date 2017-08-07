Before Mayweather-McGregor: History's Most Famous, Notorious Crossover Fights

1 of 9

Salt Lake City, 1963

The Setup

"Judo" Gene Lebell is a familiar name for hardcore MMA fans. The grappling pioneer established himself as one of the best American judoka of his era, and that success led him to big places. Over his many years in combat sports, he has been seen alongside top fighters in all disciplines, going from taking Bruce Lee's kicks on screen to reffing fights for Muhammad Ali to mentoring Ronda Rousey.

Milo Savage, on the other hand, is not remembered by many. A middling journeyman boxer, he never quite broke through into the big time, coming up short every in every attempt to knock off higher-end opposition. He entered this one-off, mixed rules contest with a 49-46-10 pro record, and functionally retired from there.

The Result

In the 1960s, the U.S. mainstream didn't know what to make of the martial arts. Kicks, trips and throws were a mystery to many Americans and even then, few boxing fans would have believed there were other styles of combat as effective as the one used by Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano and Joe Louis.

With that in mind, sports writer Jim Beck ran an article in Rogue magazine titled "The Judo Bums," offering a cash reward to anyone who could prove a martial artist could defeat a boxer.

Legend has it that the martial arts community was irked by this and tasked Lebell with answering the challenge. Facing Savage in a unique mixed-rules contest, he silenced any doubters of judo's effectiveness by choking the boxer unconscious in the fourth round.