    Brock Lesnar to Leave WWE If He Loses Universal Title at WWE SummerSlam 2017

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2017

    FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, Brock Lesnar makes his entrance at Wrestlemania XXXI in Santa Clara, Calif. Lesnar, the former WWE and UFC heavyweight champion, was selected Monday, June 27, 2016, as the cover superstar for the WWE 2K17 video game that is set for an Oct. 11 release. (AP Photo/Don Feria, File)
    Don Feria/Associated Press

    Paul Heyman, the advocate for Brock Lesnar, raised the stakes for the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam on Aug. 20.

    Heyman told Raw general manager Kurt Angle Monday night that Lesnar will leave WWE entirely if he loses the title, per WWE's official Twitter account:

    Heyman's announcement added another level of importance to what was already one of the most anticipated matches on the SummerSlam card. Lesnar will defend the universal title against Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4-Way match.

    On one hand, Heyman's proclamation could be a way to write Lesnar off WWE television until he shows up for the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania in 2018. WWE did something similar the night after WrestleMania 31 in 2015 when Stephanie McMahon suspended him indefinitely after he attacked Michael Cole and a WWE camera operator.

    However, Heyman may have already spoiled the SummerSlam finish. Staples Center in Los Angeles is advertising Lesnar as one of the wrestlers who will appear at No Mercy on Sept. 24, seemingly indicating he'll remain with the company through at least September.

    Cards are subject to change, though, so fans shouldn't automatically assume Lesnar will wrestle at No Mercy until he makes it through SummerSlam with the Universal Championship.

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report