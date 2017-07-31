Brock Lesnar to Leave WWE If He Loses Universal Title at WWE SummerSlam 2017

Don Feria/Associated Press

Paul Heyman, the advocate for Brock Lesnar, raised the stakes for the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam on Aug. 20.

Heyman told Raw general manager Kurt Angle Monday night that Lesnar will leave WWE entirely if he loses the title, per WWE's official Twitter account:

Heyman's announcement added another level of importance to what was already one of the most anticipated matches on the SummerSlam card. Lesnar will defend the universal title against Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4-Way match.

On one hand, Heyman's proclamation could be a way to write Lesnar off WWE television until he shows up for the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania in 2018. WWE did something similar the night after WrestleMania 31 in 2015 when Stephanie McMahon suspended him indefinitely after he attacked Michael Cole and a WWE camera operator.

However, Heyman may have already spoiled the SummerSlam finish. Staples Center in Los Angeles is advertising Lesnar as one of the wrestlers who will appear at No Mercy on Sept. 24, seemingly indicating he'll remain with the company through at least September.

Cards are subject to change, though, so fans shouldn't automatically assume Lesnar will wrestle at No Mercy until he makes it through SummerSlam with the Universal Championship.