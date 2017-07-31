Ezekiel Elliott Discipline Decision Reportedly Not Expected This Week from NFL

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly not close to a decision when it comes to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league is still considering possible discipline for the running back's alleged domestic violence incident from last July, but it is not expected to make an announcement this week.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported earlier this month that the league's year-long investigation was "nearing completion," but it appears no decision is imminent.

A woman who says she is Elliott's ex-girlfriend alleged the NFL star assaulted her over the course of several days in July 2016. While the Columbus City Attorney's Office didn't press charges, the league has been investigating the incident for the past year. The NFL reserves the right to punish players who have not been found guilty of a crime under the personal conduct policy.

The B/R Mag Show Dallas Cowboys Segment From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Dak Prescott Never Stopped Following Mom's Advice, Plays to Honor Her Memory Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Chidobe Awuzie NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Cowboys Rookie Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Right Arrow Icon

Elliott also recently met with officials to discuss the situation, per Rob Phillips of the team's official site.

"They have had their hearing and they have had all of the responses," owner Jerry Jones said Saturday. "Everything's in place to make a decision."

It appears the team and player will have to wait even longer to learn about any possible discipline stemming from this case.