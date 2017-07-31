Rob Gronkowski Rehabbing Back Injury at Tom Brady's TB12 Therapy Center

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski revealed he has been working out at TB12 Sports Therapy Center, which is owned by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and run by Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero.

Gronkowski said Friday he sees TB12 Sports as a way to help improve his off-field training, per the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian:

"Just looking at Tom, seeing what he does every day, what he eats, talking to him, personally one-on-one, just learning about the body with him, just seeing how flexible he is, how pliable he is, how loose he is all the time, every day and ready to go, I just felt like it was the time in my career where I needed to devote myself at all levels."

Gronkowski said his TB12 workouts would supplement his training at Gillette Stadium and that the goal is to avoid the injuries that have kept him off the field throughout his NFL career.

There's no question Gronkowski is the NFL's best tight end when he's healthy. But he hasn't played a full season since 2011. He dealt with a hamstring injury early in the 2016 season and appeared in eight games before going on injured reserve following back surgery.

In terms of durability, few active players have set a higher standard than Brady. The 12-time Pro Bowler hasn't missed a game because of injury since 2008, when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL.

While Guerrero seems to have helped Brady remain healthy and productive as he nears his 40s, Boston Magazine's Chris Sweeney reported in 2015 that Guerrero had been investigated twice by the Federal Trade Commission.

Guerrero was fined $65,000 in 2005 after the FTC alleged he made false claims about a nutritional supplement he was promoting. The FTC investigated Guerrero again in 2012 after he failed to provide scientific data to back up his claims about a drink called NeuroSafe, which he said helped users prevent, limit the severity of and recover from concussions.

The FTC dropped the investigation after Guerrero ceased his marketing of the drink and offered refunds to those who purchased it.