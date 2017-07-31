Justin Verlander, Yu Darvish Comment on Trade Rumors in Twitter Posts

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Justin Verlander was the subject of various trade rumors over the past week, but the Detroit Tigers starter hasn't been dealt yet.

How do we know? He provided an update on his Twitter account:

Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish took a similar approach to update his fans:

Unfortunately for the Japanese star, he was dealt just at the deadline to the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports shared the return for the star pitcher:

Verlander could always be traded after the non-waiver deadline throughout August, but he at least appears happy to be still with his current team Monday.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported last week the Tigers were "shopping Verlander aggressively," and he has been linked with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros over the past few days.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted the Rangers were "certain" Darvish would be dealt before the deadline.

Verlander has spent all 13 years of his career in Detroit, winning an MVP award and a Cy Young award in 2011 and finishing second in Cy Young voting last year. Darvish had been in Texas his entire career, earning four All-Star appearances since 2012.

While fans are always looking at the latest rumors and speculation, these players showed the human aspect of the trade deadline. One was fortunate to remain with his friends, while the other is now on the move.