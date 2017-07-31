Juventus Transfer News: Keita Balde Diao Delay Rumours, Emre Can Latest

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly been informed they'll have to wait until mid-August if they're to complete the transfer of Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao. Elsewhere, Liverpool midfielder and Juve target Emre Can appears to have distanced himself from the Anfield exit.

Broadcaster Sky Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Lazio are unwilling to sell Diao prior to their Italian Supercup meeting against Juventus on August 13, after which he "could be allowed to leave the club."

The report mentioned Premier League outfit West Ham United had made a €32 million (£28.7 million) offer to sign the Senegal international, while Juve—the player's preferred destination—have only tabled a €20 million (£17.9 million).

The Bianconeri are understood to believe they can force through a cut-price move after Diao entered the final year of his Lazio contract, and David Amoyal of GianlucaDiMarzio.com has talked up his potential in the past:

Diao scored 16 goals in 31 Serie A appearances last season but is unwilling to sign an extension at the Stadio Olimpico, meaning Lazio face losing their asset for nothing if they keep him until next summer.

Calciomercato.com (h/t Football Italia) reported Inter Milan are also thought to be chasing the player, who is rated at €25 million (£22.4 million) by his club but seemingly will not move to West Ham, who have already satisfied that figure.

Juve also face being disappointed in their pursuit of Liverpool enforcer Can after he told the Reds' official website of his intentions to improve in 2017-18, his fourth season on Merseyside:

“It’s a big season [for me] and I think it’s a big season for the team as well. Last season we did quite well but we could do better, so we will try to do it better this year and push on.

“Myself, I want to push on as well and I want to have good confidence and play a good season.

“Last season was not my best season, to be honest. It was difficult for me at the beginning with a few calf problems and everything, but at the end of the season I felt very good, I think I played OK and I want to push on and go in with that feeling at the start of the season.”

Dan Gibbs of the Daily Express reported Juventus "had been confident in signing Can for around £31million," although Sport Witness previously cited a lower fee, with the German now in the final year of his Anfield deal:

Just last week, Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t TalkSport) reported Can had no intention of signing a new contract with Liverpool, but the midfielder's latest words may suggest those suggestions were premature.

Alongside the more creative ranks of Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijanldum, Can stands out as a tougher specialist force in the Liverpool engine room, but Juve may yet hold hope of luring the general to Turin.