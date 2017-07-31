Steve Bartman Will Receive 2016 Cubs World Series Ring

Morry Gash/Associated Press

After more than a decade in exile facing scorn from fans who believe he cost the Chicago Cubs a World Series, Steve Bartman will receive a championship ring from the club.

The Cubs announced Monday they will give Bartman a 2016 championship ring as a gift from the franchise and the Ricketts family.

"On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series Championship Ring to Mr. Steve Bartman," the Cubs told Julie Unruh of WGN in a statement. "We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series.

"While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today."

