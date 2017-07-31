    Steve Bartman Will Receive 2016 Cubs World Series Ring

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2017

    FILE - In this Oct 14, 2003, file photo, Steve Bartman catches a ball as Chicago Cubs left fielder Moises Alou's arm is seen reaching into the stands, at right, against the Florida Marlins in the eighth inning during Game 6 of the National League championship series Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2003, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Bartman's spokesman, Frank Murtha, tells USA Today that Bartman is overjoyed by the Cubs first World Series title since 1908, but won't attend the victory parade in Chicago on Nov. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    After more than a decade in exile facing scorn from fans who believe he cost the Chicago Cubs a World Series, Steve Bartman will receive a championship ring from the club.

    The Cubs announced Monday they will give Bartman a 2016 championship ring as a gift from the franchise and the Ricketts family.

    "On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series Championship Ring to Mr. Steve Bartman," the Cubs told Julie Unruh of WGN in a statement. "We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series.

    "While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Darvish Dealt to the Dodgers

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Nats Land Twins All-Star Closer Kintzler

      FOX Sports North
      via FOX Sports
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yu Dealt After Tweeting No-Deal

      Rob Goldberg
      via Rob Goldberg
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers Acquire Reliever Watson from Pirates

      Craig Calcaterra
      via HardballTalk