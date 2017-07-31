Los Angeles Reaches Agreement to Host 2028 Olympics

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Los Angeles and the International Olympic Committee have reached an agreement for the city to host the 2028 Summer Olympics after competing with Paris for the 2024 Games.

On Monday, the agreement was officially announced (via the Associated Press) after David Wharton of the Los Angeles Times reported IOC decided to give both "strong candidates" a chance to host the Olympics, and Paris officials showed more resistance about waiting the additional four years.

It's unknown whether L.A. was able to receive "significant concessions" from the IOC for agreeing to wait until 2028, according to Wharton. Issues such as "additional funding for operations and youth programs in the city" were among those mentioned.

Earlier in July, United States President Donald Trump posted a message on social media about his efforts to bring the Games to the country:

Meanwhile, Scott Reid of the Orange County Register passed along comments from Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti last week about the city's discussions with the IOC.

"No hangups," he said. "The negotiations have been friendly and mutual. It's just they have their systems and we have our needs but things are going great. We have both been able to engage with them. I know Paris has engaged with them too. It has been a very harmonious negotiation, I'll say that."

If confirmed, the 2028 Olympics will represent the third time L.A. has hosted the Summer Games. It previously showcased the world's top athletes in 1932 and 1984. That will tie London and Paris, assuming its 2024 bid is locked into place, for the most of all time.

It will also mark the first Olympics held in the United States since Salt Lake City was the location for the 2002 Winter Games and the first Summer Olympics in the U.S. since Atlanta in 1996.