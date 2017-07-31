Zach Britton Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Astros, Indians Linked, Top Prospect Wanted

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles are in discussions with at least three teams regarding a trade for closer Zach Britton and are asking for an elite prospect in exchange.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported a source said he would be "shocked" if Britton is not traded before the 4 p.m. ET deadline. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports identified the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians as potential suitors but said the Orioles won't move him unless they get a "top, top guy" in return.

Britton, 29, has appeared in only 19 games this season due to injury. He has converted all eight of his save opportunities but has posted a 3.32 ERA and 1.74 WHIP while only striking out 15 batters in his 19 innings of work.

A two-time All-Star, Britton has been the subject of trade rumors since he returned from a DL stint earlier this month.

"I've been here plenty of times now. I understand that the play on the field is the most important thing, and there's a lot of things now with social media and things get out there that aren't necessarily true, so you go with it, you don't get sucked into it," Britton told reporters. "A lot of the times it can affect the things that you do out on the field if you get wrapped up in it. So I'm going to avoid it until something happens or doesn't happen and move on."

Britton has spent his entire MLB career with the Orioles, finding a home in the bullpen after years of injury and performance-related struggles as a starter. He recorded 120 saves in 128 chances from 2014 to 2016, including a 2016 season that ranks among the best for a reliever in history.

Britton converted all 47 of his save opportunities last season while posting an 0.54 ERA and 0.84 WHIP on his way to his first Mariano Rivera Award as the American League's best reliever.

The Astros, who need help in their bullpen, appear to be the favorites. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported Houston has a deal "close," though it's unclear what the team would be giving up.

The Astros rank 22nd in bullpen ERA, perhaps their only weakness in a brilliant 2017 season.