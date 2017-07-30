    Yankees Trade Rumors: NY Made 'Zero Progress' in Sonny Gray Talks with Athletics

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2017

    TORONTO, ON - JULY 25: Sonny Gray #54 of the Oakland Athletics walks to his dugout after retiring the side in the third inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics have reportedly made "zero progress" on their trade discussions regarding A's ace Sonny Gray.

     of the Bergen Record reported the potential deal could come down to the trade deadline wire.

    The Yankees have focused for weeks on acquiring Gray, as they hope to bolster the front of their rotation for a playoff push.  

    Gray, 27, is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA and 1.18 WHIP this season. He's in his fourth full season with the A's and has bounced back from a miserable 2016 campaign to regain his status among the AL's most promising young starters. The potential prospect haul for Oakland could be considerable, as Gray cannot become a free agent until 2020.

    The Athletics pushed Gray's scheduled start from Sunday to Monday night, likely to avoid injury in case of a trade. Buster Olney and Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reported Oakland general manager Billy Beane is willing to table Gray trade talks until the offseason if current offers do not improve by Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

    The Yankees are said to be unwilling to send outfielder Clint Frazier or infield prospect Gleyber Torres to Oakland in exchange for Gray. 

    Perhaps seeing their chances for Gray dwindling, the Yankees acquired Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. Garcia should slot into the back of a New York rotation that has been inconsistent for most of the season. 

