The Most Dominant College Football Position Units Heading into 2017 Season

Clemson's Wide Receivers

Deon Cain should be one of the best big-play wide receivers in the country this season, and teammates Ray-Ray McCloud and Hunter Renfrow give this unit some quality depth and experience. However, with the uncertainty at quarterback, it'd be reckless to lock in Clemson as one of the two or three best receiving units.

Virginia Tech's Secondary

Throwing against Virginia Tech was no picnic in 2016, and it's not going to get any easier with virtually the entire secondary returning for another year. Cornerbacks Brandon Facyson and Adonis Alexander both have a bright future in the NFL, and the Hokies have more than enough options to run a dime or quarter package without fear of a decrease in potency. But both Florida State and Alabama should be even better at defending the pass.

New Mexico's Running Backs

The Lobos averaged 350 rushing yards per game last season, but they lost their leading rusher (Teriyon Gipson) and got more than 20 percent of those rushing yards from their quarterbacks. Still, this team's commitment to the run will put it back among the national leaders in the ground game.

Notre Dame's Offensive Line

Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson might both be first-round draft picks in April, giving Notre Dame the most talented left side of the offensive line in the country. But it takes (at least) five players to make a unit on the offensive line, and the whole wasn't any greater than the sum of its parts last season. In both rushing yards per attempt and sacks allowed per game, Notre Dame ranked outside the top 60 in 2016.

LSU's Linebackers

There's a little bit of uncertainty at linebacker after losing both Duke Riley and Kendell Beckwith as graduates, but Arden Key is one hell of a starting point for this unit to build around. If Devin White and Michael Divinity Jr. can make "the leap" as sophomores, look out.

Middle Tennessee's Wide Receivers

In addition to Richie James—who is well on his way to setting the FBS record for career receiving yards—the Blue Raiders also have Ty Lee. He had 699 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last year as a freshman, including a 100-yard, two-touchdown performance in MTSU's bowl game. The loss of I'Tavius Mathers' 2,194 yards from scrimmage (633 receiving) could hurt a bit, but this should be the most noteworthy Group of Five unit in 2017.

Washington's Linebackers

The Huskies have some serious holes to fill in the secondary, but a dominant corps of linebackers will help this defense remain strong. Senior inside linebackers Azeem Victor and Keishawn Bierria will be the stars of the show. How well guys like Tevis Bartlett, Benning Potoa'e or Connor O'Brien can thrive in starting roles on the outside will determine whether this unit is best in the nation.

Iowa's Running Backs

Iowa already had a good start to a strong rushing game with Akrum Wadley (1,081 yards; 10 TD) returning for his senior season, but the Hawkeyes soared to "possibly best in the country" territory with the July addition of Nevada graduate transfer James Butler (1,336 yards; 12 TD). Both backs run well and play an integral part in the passing game, combining for 73 receptions, 696 yards and six TD last year.

Several ACC Defensive Lines

Let's have a preemptive moment of silence for running backs in the ACC. In addition to Clemson having a defensive line that will appear much later on this list, Florida State, Miami and North Carolina State were all strong candidates. Toss in Boston College's dominant edge rusher Harold Landry and it will not be easy for offenses in this conference to win the battles in the trenches.