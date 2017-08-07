Liverpool Reportedly Overrule Jurgen Klopp, Agree to Philippe Coutinho Transfer

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this summer despite manager Jurgen Klopp's determination to keep the Brazilian at Anfield.

According to ESPN Brazil (h/t Coral Barry of Metro), Klopp has made it clear he does not want to lose Coutinho amid strong interest from the Blaugrana. But it's suggested in the report the Reds are ready to buckle if a massive bid from Barcelona does come in.

It's also been noted by ESPN (h/t AS) that a deal may be done in "the coming days or hours" for the playmaker.

Indeed, the report suggests Barcelona want to have the deal done by Wednesday so that Coutinho can feature against Real Madrid on Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup.

If Liverpool did sell Coutinho, they would be undermining their manager significantly, as he insisted on numerous occasions the No. 10 will not be moving anywhere in the window.

As noted by James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, at the recent Audi Cup, Klopp was clear in his stance on the player:

Additionally, as reported by ESPN FC, the Liverpool boss advised the La Liga giants to "save their energy" instead of embarking on a futile chase for Coutinho.

Andy Hunter of The Guardian reported that earlier in the window Barcelona had a bid of £72 million rejected for the former Inter Milan man. It's suggested in the initial report a package worth around £90 million will be enough to get the transfer over the line.

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Not only would Coutinho's sale leave the manager miffed, it'd leave a creative void in the Reds side. After all, while the Reds have so many excellent attacking players, it's the midfielder who makes them tick in the final third.

As noted by Squawka Football, since his arrival on Merseyside, Coutinho has been supreme in the Premier League:

Last season he blossomed on the left side of a front three, with Liverpool tearing apart plenty of sides through Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. But in pre-season, the former has been stationed in the middle of the park and excelled.

With that in mind, Coutinho may not be a direct replacement for Neymar, who left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal, but Andres Iniesta; the iconic midfielder is still exceptional, although he is heading towards the twilight of his career.