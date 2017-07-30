Jonathan Lucroy Traded from Rangers to Rockies for Player to Be Named Later

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers announced they traded catcher Jonathan Lucroy to the Colorado Rockies Sunday for a player to be named later.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports first reported the news.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post broke down why the Rockies needed Lucroy, as well as how far his value fell in the span of a year:

Lucroy, 31, had a career year in 2016, hitting .292 with 24 home runs and 81 RBI for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Rangers. He's struggled in 2017, however, hitting just .242 with four homers and 27 RBI heading into Sunday, making him expendable for a Texas team still on the outside looking in at the postseason race.

It's also the second season in a row that has Lucroy has been traded.

While Lucroy has struggled this season, he has generally been a source of decent power from the catcher position. Colorado will be banking on him rediscovering some of his pop from seasons past. If he can get hot, he could bolster the team's lineup and be one of the sneakier acquisitions before the trade deadline.

As for the Rockies, they continued their busy trade season after also adding reliever Pat Neshek in a trade with the Phillies. While Colorado likely won't catch the Los Angeles Dodgers in the AL West, it remains one of the front-runners to earn a wild-card bid.

If Lucroy starts raking, that pursuit becomes all the more attainable.