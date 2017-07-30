    Jonathan Lucroy Traded from Rangers to Rockies for Player to Be Named Later

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2017

    BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 18: Catcher Jonathan Lucroy #25 of the Texas Rangers catches the ball at the plate as the Baltimore Orioles scored two runs in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 18, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    The Texas Rangers announced they traded catcher Jonathan Lucroy to the Colorado Rockies Sunday for a player to be named later.

    Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports first reported the news.

    Joel Sherman of the New York Post broke down why the Rockies needed Lucroy, as well as how far his value fell in the span of a year:

    Lucroy, 31, had a career year in 2016, hitting .292 with 24 home runs and 81 RBI for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Rangers. He's struggled in 2017, however, hitting just .242 with four homers and 27 RBI heading into Sunday, making him expendable for a Texas team still on the outside looking in at the postseason race.

    It's also the second season in a row that has Lucroy has been traded.

    While Lucroy has struggled this season, he has generally been a source of decent power from the catcher position. Colorado will be banking on him rediscovering some of his pop from seasons past. If he can get hot, he could bolster the team's lineup and be one of the sneakier acquisitions before the trade deadline.

    As for the Rockies, they continued their busy trade season after also adding reliever Pat Neshek in a trade with the Phillies. While Colorado likely won't catch the Los Angeles Dodgers in the AL West, it remains one of the front-runners to earn a wild-card bid.

    If Lucroy starts raking, that pursuit becomes all the more attainable.

    Related

      Texas Rangers logo
      Texas Rangers

      O's Spoil Beltre's Historic Day with 10-6 Win

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      Texas Rangers logo
      Texas Rangers

      Pudge Rodriguez Inducted into Baseball HOF

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      Texas Rangers logo
      Texas Rangers

      It Should Be Obvious Beltre Is HOF Lock

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ortiz Thinks Price Should Apologize to Eckersley 😳

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com