Natalya Defeats Naomi to Win SmackDown Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Natalya continued her recent roll Sunday at SummerSlam by defeating Naomi to become SmackDown women's champion for the first time.

Opinions were mixed on the result:

Nattie emerged as an unlikely contender at Battleground by defeating Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana and Tamina in a Fatal 5-Way elimination match to become Naomi's new challenger.

While Natalya has long been among WWE's best female workers, she has often been lost in the shuffle on SmackDown Live and used in a supporting role rather than truly being elevated into title contention.

Her legitimacy has never been questioned as the only female graduate of the Hart Dungeon, though, and she gained even more credibility by last eliminating Charlotte to win that match.

Nattie quickly took aim at Naomi, criticized her light-up title and suggested that she was making a mockery out of being champion.

She even took to Twitter to bad-mouth Naomi and announce her intentions for SummerSlam:

Naomi has been considered one of WWE's most underrated performers for years, and it wasn't until recently that she was given an opportunity to reside at the top of the women's division.

She memorably won the SmackDown Women's Championship in her hometown of Orlando, Florida, at WrestleMania, but her booking has been highly inconsistent ever since.

Aside from a match against Charlotte for the title on SmackDown that was interrupted by The Welcoming Committee, Naomi didn't have much to hang her hat on in terms of significant matches until Sunday.

Naomi's biggest feud prior to Nattie was a three-match series against Lana that included a bout at Money in the Bank.

All three contests were fairly short and weren't especially competitive, as Naomi prevailed against her far less experienced opponent.

Sunday's match offered a far greater challenge, however, since Nattie is one of the most veteran women on the entire roster.

Natalya used that experience to her advantage, and by virtue of scoring the massive win, she and Naomi seem likely to engage in a long-term rivalry.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).