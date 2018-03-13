Report: Allen Robinson to Sign 3-Year Bears Contract After 4 Years with Jaguars

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson is reportedly heading to the Chicago Bears in free agency, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Robinson told Anderson on Tuesday that he will sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bears when free agency officially begins Wednesday.

The Jaguars decided against using the franchise tag for the 24-year-old, eventually allowing him to walk after failing to come to an agreement.

Robinson missed almost the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 1. He ended the year with just one catch for 17 yards. Despite being absent for what became Jacksonville's best season in a decade, though, he has proved his value.

He led the team in receiving yards the previous two seasons, including his impressive 2015 campaign when he led the NFL with 14 touchdowns. He also added 80 catches for 1,400 yards that year while earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Although he struggled to replicate his success in 2016, he still finished with 883 yards and six touchdowns on 73 catches.

Quarterback Blake Bortles' inconsistent play hurt Robinson's numbers during this stretch, but the 6'3", 220-pounder has shown he can be a top target regardless of who is throwing him the ball. With a fresh start on a new team, he has a chance to once again be among the best in the league at his position.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone initially indicated the team would be interested in a reunion, possibly by using a franchise tag. "Allen was obviously a very good player for us," Marrone said in February, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union. "We have options right now with the tag that are out there."

However, the team evidently felt he wasn't worth the projected $16 million for one year. Youngsters Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole likely made it easier for the Jaguars to move on from their former No. 1 target.

Robinson's addition is huge for young Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. If both Kevin White and Cameron Meredith can return effectively from injury in 2018 along with Robinson, Chicago will suddenly have a formidable receiving corps.