Vic Beasley Reportedly to Miss 'About a Month' with Hamstring Injury

One of the NFL's most dominant pass-rushers will miss significant time, as Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley suffered a hamstring injury Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Zach Klein of WSB TV reported the injury is a slight hamstring tear and that the third-year player is expected to miss about a month. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed the report.

After a somewhat modest rookie season, Beasley broke out in a big way in 2016, as he led the NFL with 15.5 sacks while also registering 39 tackles and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

Beasley was named to the Pro Bowl as well as the All-Pro First Team for his efforts, and he was very much in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

Atlanta's offense received many of the accolades during the team's run to the Super Bowl, but the young, fast and explosive defense led by Beasley made significant strides in terms of becoming a big-play unit.

Despite having the NFL's leading sack artist, however, the Falcons finished in the middle of the pack as a team in sacks, which speaks to how important Beasley is to their ability to rattle opposing quarterbacks.

Beasley has continued to produce in 2017 with two sacks in his first two games.

The 2015 No. 8 overall draft pick out of Clemson has elite speed as an edge rusher, and he commands a great deal of attention from opposing offensive lines.

Although the Falcons don't have another player capable of doing exactly what Beasley does on the field, they did go a long way toward improving their defensive front during the offseason.

In addition to signing massive defensive tackle Dontari Poe, Atlanta used its first-round draft pick to select UCLA pass-rusher Takkarist McKinley.

Atlanta's defense is still coming together and maturing under head coach Dan Quinn, but there is little doubt that it has the athleticism and talent needed to be a special group in the near future.

Beasley is perhaps the biggest key to that, and potentially playing without him for any period of time would be a massive challenge.

In the event that he misses some action, McKinley will likely have an increased role across from Brooks Reed, with Adrian Clayborn and Courtney Upshaw taking on a greater pass-rushing responsibility as well.