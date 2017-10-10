4-Star SG Prospect Jules Bernard Commits to UCLA over Kansas, Miami, More

Photo credit: Scout.com

Jules Bernard is headed to UCLA after the shooting guard announced his commitment Tuesday.

Bernard told Evan Daniels of Scout.com about his decision to play for the Bruins starting in 2018.

"I chose to commit to UCLA because I think it's a perfect fit for me," Bernard said. "I think the coaching staff is one that I've created a great relationship with. They've put so much time and effort into recruiting me and believing in my game."

247Sports lists the 4-star prospect as the No. 46 overall player in the 2018 class, including the sixth-best shooting guard. He is also the No. 6 player from California.

Bernard succeeds offensively thanks to his athleticism and size at 6'6". He has good enough handles to penetrate into the lane, and he gets high enough to finish over most defenders.

His creativity is also useful once he gets near the basket, as Overtime captured:

While his slashing ability is his best attribute, the wing can also fill up the box score with his passing, rebounding and defense.

He could still improve his outside shot to make him a more dangerous scorer, but he already has the skill set to make him a quality contributor.

Bernard also knows what he needs to do physically to reach his lofty goal.

"I still have room to grow—strength-wise—and it shows me more I have to grow to be an NBA-caliber player," he said after spending time with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, per Drew Ruiz of Slam.

If he develops like he should, he has a chance to play in the NBA.

UCLA has shown it can produce NBA talent over the years, most recently with Lonzo Ball, and the Los Angeles native will try to be the next in line.

In the meantime, Bernard will be a quality two-way player who can provide a big help to the Bruins over the next few seasons.