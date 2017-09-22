4-Star SG Prospect Ignas Brazdeikis Commits to Michigan Over Vanderbilt

Source: Scout.com

Michigan's 2018 recruiting class got bigger and better Friday as shooting guard Ignas Brazdeikis pledged to play for the program.

Evan Daniels of Scout.com first reported Brazdeikis' decision to play for the Wolverines.

"It's just a perfect fit for me," he said. "Even when I was just getting into basketball, Michigan was like a dream school for me. It was the first school I knew about. I used to watch them play on TV and look at them and I could always see myself playing for them. Now that the opportunity is here, it's super nice."

Hailing from Canada, Brazdeikis had the option of being part of the 2017 or 2018 recruiting class. He told Eric Bossi of Rivals.com in May 2017 he was "leaning" toward going to college in 2018.

He also listed a number of top programs that had already recruited him with the hopes of adding his skill set to their lineup.

"Schools like UConn, Florida, Michigan, SMU, Vanderbilt and Baylor just to name a few," Brazdeikis said. "Washington is in the mix as well with Oklahoma. I've been to Michigan for an unofficial, Pittsburgh too, Vanderbilt and Cincinnati."

It's easy to see why those schools would be going hard after Brazdeikis. He's listed at 6'7", 220 pounds, rated as a 4-star recruit and No. 42 overall prospect in the 2018 class by Scout.com.

The Athlete Institute star was named MVP of the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association for his impressive 2017 campaign.

Michigan head coach John Beilein has turned his program into a national power. The Wolverines have made the NCAA tournament seven times in Beilein's first 10 seasons, including an appearance in the 2013 national title game.

Despite that consistent level of performance, Michigan has never taken off as one of the recruiting hotbeds in the nation. The Wolverines last finished in the top 25 of Scout.com's national recruiting rankings in 2014.

It's a testament to Beilein's ability to coach up the talent he does have and put the players in ideal positions to maximize their potential that Michigan has been a consistent NCAA tournament team.

The addition of Brazdeikis gives Beilein a dynamic scoring wing who will make an instant impact on the team as a freshman, and he should develop into one of the nation's premier players if he doesn't go to the NBA early.