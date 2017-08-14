No. 1 Recruit Marvin Bagley Commits to Duke, Reclassifies to Class of 2017

Source: Scout.com

Duke has hit a home run in the 2017 recruiting race by landing power forward Marvin Bagley, the nation's top prospect.

Bagley announced the decision Monday on ESPN.

ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman reported on Bagley deciding to reclassify to the class of 2017:

Bagley is rated as a 5-star prospect and was the top-ranked player across the board in the 2018 class before reclassifying, per Scout.com. He's listed at 6'11" and 220 pounds with the kind of skill set that makes him a perfect player for this era of open-style basketball.

The analysis from Evan Daniels of Scout.com (via 247Sports) paints a tremendous picture of what the Blue Devils are getting when Bagley arrives on campus:

"He has the physique of a young prospect and naturally will need to become much stronger, but in other areas he plays far beyond his years. He's extremely well-coordinated, fluid, quick, explosive and reasonably polished. A southpaw, he knocks down long jump shots, buries hooks on post-ups and handles well enough to attack off the dribble in either direction."

Given Bagley's high ceiling and glowing scouting reports, it's no surprise to see him choose Duke over his other options.

The Blue Devils tend to attract the nation's best prospects. They've finished in the top three of the overall recruiting rankings every year since 2013, according to Scout.com.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has the rare ability to recruit premier talent and coach that talent up to its full potential. Since 2011, 14 of his players have been taken in the first round of the NBA draft.

Bagley will join that long list of successful high school stars making the transition to Duke. His presence will help ensure the Blue Devils remain one of the best teams in the nation and compete for a national title in 2017-18.