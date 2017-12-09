Giancarlo Stanton Reportedly Traded to Yankees

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

In a move that will shake up Major League Baseball, the Miami Marlins reportedly agreed to trade right fielder Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports first reported the Marlins found a suitable deal that allowed them to part ways with the reigning National League MVP, who waived his full no-trade clause. Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network noted the deal was still pending physicals.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the Yankees were likely sending second baseman Starlin Castro to the Marlins as part of the deal, but he noted none of their top prospects were among the players dealt.

On Thursday, Sirius XM's Craig Mish reported Stanton had whittled down his list of preferred trade destinations to the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

One of MLB's premier power hitters, Stanton ranks fourth among all players with 267 home runs and a slugging percentage of .554 dating back to his debut in 2010. Stanton also tops right fielders with 34.1 wins above replacement during that stretch.

In 2017, the 28-year-old slashed .281/.376/.631 with an MLB-leading 59 home runs and 132 RBI, along with a whopping 1.007 OPS.

However, a massive monetary burden accompanies that top-end production.

Signed to a 13-year, $325 million deal in 2014, Stanton will make $77 million guaranteed from 2018 through 2020. Once the 2020 season comes to a close, Stanton has a player option every year from 2021 to 2027, with payouts that reach as much as $32 million from 2023 to 2025.

That's a tough pill the Yankees will have to swallow.

But for the Marlins, trading that contract will allow them to explore new team-building strategies.

"Anyone who knows anything knows you sell high on him," a league source familiar with the trade talks told Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan. "You can relieve yourself of that burden."

Financial considerations aside, acquiring Stanton was a coup for the Yankees.

While their payroll is set to explode in the coming years, the Yankees now boast the most dynamic one-two power combination in the league with Stanton and reigning American League home run king Aaron Judge slotted into the middle of the order.

That's not to mention catcher Gary Sanchez, who has smashed 53 home runs in 177 career games.

Needless to say, that's an impressive collection of talent in one lineup, and it could flirt with power-packed performances of historic proportion in the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.

Plus, the Yankees tout what's arguably MLB's strongest bullpen and veteran talent that includes shortstop Didi Gregorius, left fielder Brett Gardner and backup outfielder Aaron Hicks.

Toss in ascendant prospects such as Clint Frazier and Gleyber Torres, and it's clear the Yankees have the pieces necessary to be a force in the American League well through the end of the decade.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs. Contract information retrieved from Spotrac.