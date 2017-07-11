Donald Trump Says He's 'Working Hard' to Bring 2024 Olympics to Los Angeles

Evan Vucci/Associated Press

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday about his efforts to bring the 2024 Summer Olympics to Los Angeles.

Trump said the following regarding the bid:

According to the Associated Press (h/t NBC Olympic Talk), Paris and Los Angeles are in the running for the 2024 Summer Games.

Although Paris is viewed as the favorite to land the 2024 Olympics, L.A. is apparently in line for a consolation prize.

Per the Associated Press, it is expected the International Olympic Committee will award the 2024 Summer Olympics to Paris and the 2028 Summer Olympics to Los Angeles following presentations Tuesday.

The idea of awarding both bids at once has been discussed publicly in recent months, and in June, L.A. 2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman discussed why he didn't push the IOC to commit to Los Angeles for 2024, according to Reuters:

"We could have used that strategy, but we didn't because we thought it was presumptuous to tell the [International Olympic Committee] what to do and how to think. We're better partners than that. ... That may be a surprising statement for an American bid; but, it shouldn't be because America's support for the Games has never wavered—ever."

If Paris is selected to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, it will mark the 100-year anniversary of when it last conducted the Games in 1924.

The Olympics were last held in Los Angeles in 1984, and they haven't occurred on American soil since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.