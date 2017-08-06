4-Star RB Dameon Pierce Commits to Florida over Auburn

Credit: Scout

Four-star running back Dameon Pierce committed to Florida on Sunday via a post on his Twitter account:

Pierce is the sixth-best running back and 162nd overall in the 2018 recruiting class, per Scout.

Following a strong freshman season at Bainbridge High School in Georgia, Pierce exploded as a sophomore and continued to be a nightmare for opposing defenses as a junior. According to MaxPreps, he ran for 3,746 yards and 53 touchdowns between 2015 and 2016. He also averaged 6.8 yards per carry during that span.

There isn't a lot of subtlety to Pierce's game. At 5'11" and 205 pounds, he will raise eyebrows as a result of his strength and ability to shed defenders. Pierce has the agility and vision to quickly exploit gaps in the defense, but he isn't afraid to run through would-be tacklers rather than trying to run around them.

According to Scout, Pierce was timed at 4.67 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Especially at the FBS level, that won't be enough to allow Pierce to regularly be a home run threat with the ball in his hands. With that said, he's bound to create a few highlight-reel big plays as he breaks a handful of tackles to turn what appears to be a short run into a long gain.

Securing Pierce's commitment is a win-win for Florida in that the Gators not only added one of the top running backs in the country but they also grabbed a recruit who had previously committed to one of the top programs in the country.

In May, Pierce walked back on his decision to commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide, citing worries about playing time.

"When you go to college, you want to have an equal opportunity to play," he said, per ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren. "Of course there's going to be competition everywhere, but sometimes too much competition can be overwhelming."

In that respect, Florida should be a much better fit for Pierce. Even if he doesn't immediately see the field in a large role for the team's offense in 2018, he should become a key piece of Gators' scheme in a few years.