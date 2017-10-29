Zach Miller Carted Off with Gruesome Knee Injury Suffered on Disallowed TD Catch

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller was carted off the field after suffering a dislocated knee in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, head coach John Fox confirmed.

The play on which Miller was hurt was reviewed by the officials, so fans inside New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome saw multiple replays of Miller's injury, which the Chicago Sun-Times' Adam Jahns called "gruesome."

Officials overturned what would've been a 25-yard touchdown catch for Miller, and the Bears settled for a field goal on the next play.

Miller, 33, had two decent seasons for Chicago in 2015 and '16, totaling 81 receptions, 925 yards and nine touchdowns in 25 games. He missed six games last year with a broken foot, and with his latest injury, the Bears have to be questioning whether their veteran tight end has become injury-prone later in his career.

While Miller wasn't expected to be a major playmaker for Chicago this offseason—the team was likely banking on wideouts Kevin White, Cameron Meredith and Kendall Wright to carry the passing game, at least before the first two landed on injured reserve—his status was called into question after the team signed Dion Sims and drafted Adam Shaheen, according to Lorin Cox of Bears Wire.

That left Miller fighting for a roster spot just one season after he was the team's starter, though he made the team. And since Tarik Cohen has emerged as a prominent figure in the passing game out of the backfield, the Bears wield more playmakers than in years past.

While Miller's out of action, Sims and Shaheen will garner even bigger roles in the Chicago offense.