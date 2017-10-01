    Julio Jones Suffers Hip Injury During Bills vs. Falcons

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons runs for a 73 yard touchdown after a catch in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones suffered a hip flexor injury Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reported.

    Jones' injury adds to Atlanta's woes, as McFadden reported a hamstring injury knocked receiver Mohamed Sanu out of the game as well.

    Losing Jones for any sort of extended stretch would strip the Falcons of their most dynamic playmaker.

    A force whether he's lined up along the boundary or in the slot, Jones has established himself as one of the most physically dominant receivers in the NFL since he debuted in 2011. He is one of six receivers who piled up at least 7,000 yards and 40 touchdowns between 2011 and 2016.

    Three games into his seventh season with the reigning NFC champions, Jones had caught 16 passes for 265 yards.

    Atlanta has the receivers necessary to withstand a brief absence from Jones, but anything more stands to sap the Falcons offense of the explosive capabilities it's become known for.

    With Jones and Sanu banged up, Taylor Gabriel and Justin Hardy should operate as Matt Ryan's primary pass-catchers.

