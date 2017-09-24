Darren Sproles Ruled Out vs. Giants in Week 3 Due to Wrist Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles suffered a wrist injury on Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants in Week 3 and was unable to return to the game.

Sproles has been healthy over the past couple of seasons, and he missed just one game in 2016 due to a concussion.

As a result, Sproles was able to rack up 865 yards—his highest total since the 2012 season—and four touchdowns from scrimmage in his first year under head coach Doug Pederson.

Entering Week 3, Sproles had rushed 12 times for 50 yardss to go along with seven receptions for 73 yards. He has been unable to score a touchdown this season.

With LeGarrette Blount penciled in as the Eagles' early-down workhorse, second-year back Wendell Smallwood should be in line to pick up the slack on obvious passing downs if Sproles can't suit up in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.