Richard Sherman Appears to Say He Tore Achilles After Injury vs. Cardinals

RICK SCUTERI/Associated Press

After dealing with a knee injury for much of last season, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman appears to be ailing once again.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Sherman could be seen on the NBC broadcast telling linebacker Bobby Wagner he thought his Achilles was "torn."

The 29-year-old veteran is the lifeblood of Seattle's Legion of Boom secondary, and he continues to be one of the NFL's most effective and reliable corners.

Thus far in 2017, Sherman has produced 31 total tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.



Despite playing through injury last season, he started all 16 games, registered 58 tackles and four interceptions and was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Sherman always performs at a high level on the field, and he is especially valuable due to the fact that he simply doesn't miss games.

Entering 2017, Sherman had played in 96 of a possible 96 regular-season games in his NFL career, starting 90 of them.

He also has 12 playoff games to his credit and has reached two Super Bowls, winning one of them. In terms of his workload, few players have seen as much action as Sherman over the past several years.

That may have impacted him last season in the form of a knee ailment, and the injuries are now starting to mount for a player who has always been considered durable.

Although the Seahawks have a penchant for developing quality defensive backs and tailoring them to their system, they can ill afford to be without Sherman for an extended period of time.

The Seahawks have big-time talent at every level of their defense, but Sherman is arguably the most important piece, and it is difficult to imagine Seattle being anywhere near as effective without him.

Impressive rookie Shaquill Griffin should operate as Seattle's No. 1 corner with Sherman out.