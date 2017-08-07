Quincy Enunwa Reportedly Going on IR with Neck Injury, Expected to Miss Season

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New York Jets will be without their No. 1 wide receiver for the foreseeable future, as Quincy Enunwa is being placed on injured reserve by the team due to a neck injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com added that Enunwa is undergoing tests but is expected to miss the entire 2017 season.

Little was expected of Enunwa in 2016, but he enjoyed a breakout season and ended the campaign as New York's leading receiver with 857 yards and four touchdowns on 58 receptions.

He entered the year as the No. 3 wideout behind Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, but after Decker suffered a season-ending injury early on, Enunwa emerged as the most consistent threat in an otherwise moribund passing offense.

The Jets parted ways with both Marshall and Decker during the offseason, which made Enunwa the de facto top target and gave him an opportunity to build on his career year.

With New York in full rebuild mode, the 2017 season is largely about developing players and seeing who could be a key piece when the Jets are once again ready to contend in the coming years.

At 25 years of age, Enunwa likely has a lot of football ahead of him, and he is one of the few bright spots for Gang Green on the offensive side of the ball.

There aren't any proven commodities at receiver aside from Enunwa, but New York does have a lot of young depth that could benefit from added playing time if the former Nebraska standout is forced to miss some action.

Charone Peake, Robby Anderson and rookies ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen are among those who could see an uptick in work.

Being without their top receiver is far from ideal, especially since the Jets' quarterback situation is so unsettled, but it isn't as if New York is going to great lengths to win games in 2017.

Injuries helped give Enunwa a big-time opportunity last year, and it's possible that Enunwa going down could provide similar chances for other players to step up this time around.