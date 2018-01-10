Jack Wilshere Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Chelsea in Carabao Cup Match

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere may be facing yet another spell on the sidelines, as the England international limped off the field in the 57th minute of Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

After the match, Arsene Wenger said the ankle injury looked like a sprain, according to Oliver Kay of the Times, adding he's likely to miss Sunday's game vs. Bournemouth.

Seth Vertelney of Goal.com wrote that Wilshere appeared to "tweak his ankle slightly after successfully closing down a Cesar Azpilicueta cross," though the exact nature of the injury remains undisclosed.

The 26-year-old was once regarded as arguably the Premier League's best young midfielder, but countless injury setbacks have derailed his promising career.

Transfermarkt.co.uk carry a full list of the injuries he's suffered over the years, and it makes for a painful read.

Wilshere spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan with Bournemouth, where he impressed early but regressed as the season went along. Wenger decided to bring him back, however, adding some depth in the middle of the pitch.

He faces a real battle to stick with Arsenal or draw enough interest from other high-level clubs, and this latest setback won't help matters. For the sake of his career, Wilshere needs to return to the pitch as soon as possible.