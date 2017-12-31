Gabriel Jesus May Be out 1-2 Months with Apparent Leg Injury

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City have been dealt a huge blow after it was confirmed Gabriel Jesus will miss as many as two months after picking up an injury against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

After the 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park, Pep Guardiola provided an update on the condition of the forward:

Some images were captured of the moment Jesus picked up what appeared to be a nasty knock:

In the same game, Kevin De Bruyne was also stretchered off in injury time following a high tackle from Jason Puncheon.

However, as noted by James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, the Belgian said the injury wasn't too bad after the contest:

City have the personnel to cope in Jesus' absence. Sergio Aguero remains one of the most clinical strikers in Europe while Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane have both been superb in front of goal so far in 2017-18.



However, Jesus has proven himself to be one of the most exciting young forwards in the world since joining City back in January.

The former Palmeiras star slotted straight into Pep Guardiola's system and has netted eight Premier League goals in eight appearances so far in 2017-18 playing variously alongside Aguero or as a lone striker, per WhoScored.com.

Jesus' movement, work rate and quick feet make him a menace to opposition defenders, while his interplay with team-mates is very effective.

As such, City and Guardiola will be eager to see him return as soon as possible as they continue their bid for domestic and European glory this season.