Leonard Fournette Has Foot Injury, Jaguars 'Being Careful' with Rookie RB

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is suffering from a foot injury and that the team is "being careful with him," according to ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco.

Fournette battled injuries throughout his final season with the LSU Tigers, forcing him to miss five games. He finished with 843 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fournette's underwhelming junior year didn't stop the Jaguars from selecting him with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. While selecting a running back in the top five is somewhat risky given how easy it is to find late-round gems, Ezekiel Elliott's huge rookie campaign showed the investment can be worth it.

Fournette's injury will be concerning in that it's never good to see a first-round draft pick dealing with health issues. The Jaguars have enough depth at running back that his absence shouldn't be a crippling blow to the offense, though.

The duo of Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon didn't electrify the league in 2016, but they should be able to hold the fort reasonably well.