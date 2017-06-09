    3-on-3 Basketball Among Events Added to 2020 Olympics

    Several additions were made to the 2020 Olympic program Friday, with 3-on-3 basketball highlighting the list.

    The International Olympic Committee announced that both men's and women's 3-on-3 basketball will be contested at the 2020 Tokyo Games in addition to the traditional 5-on-5 game.

    In all, 16 events were added to the 2020 Summer Olympics, and one was eliminated in the form of a weight class in men's weightlifting.

    Among the other notable additions are 800-meter and 1,500-meter events in men's and women's swimming respectively, a 4x100-meter medley mixed relay in swimming and a 4x400-meter mixed relay in track and field.

    With regard to 3-on-3 basketball, it isn't yet known if the teams will be comprised of NBA and other professional 5-on-5 players, or those who specialize in the 3-on-3 game.