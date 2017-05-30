Shaquil Barrett Reportedly Out 2-3 Months with Hip Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett suffered a serious hip injury during a personal workout, according to Mike Klis of KUSA9.

He is expected to miss at least two to three months, although the full extent of the injury remains to be determined.

The 24-year-old was away from the team facility when the injury took place.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported he could be back for camp after missing the offseason programs.

Barrett is heading into his fourth year in Denver after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He appeared in all 32 games over the last two seasons, tallying seven sacks in that stretch.

The linebacker was expected to take on an even bigger role in 2017 after DeMarcus Ware retired, although the team still has Von Miller and Shane Ray as starters on the outside.

While the best-case scenario would have Barrett back by the start of the preseason, the Broncos should be prepared to play without him.