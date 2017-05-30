Ndamukong Suh Is a 'Nut Job', Says Lions OL T.J. Lang

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang didn't hold back in discussing what it was like to face off with Ndamukong Suh in the trenches.

"I never played against a more literal psychopath in my life," Lang said of the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle during an appearance on Pardon My Take (via the Detroit News' Justin Rogers). "He was a nut job."

Suh and Lang faced each other eight times when Suh played for the Lions between 2010 and 2014, and because of their respective positions, the two would've crossed paths on nearly every play when they were on the field.

Suh also had a pair of run-ins with Packers players. He earned an ejection in a November 2011 game for stomping the arm of offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith. The three-time All-Pro also earned a one-game suspension in 2014 when he stepped on Aaron Rodgers' leg. Lang later said Suh attempted to get into a physical altercation during the same game.

Suh and Lang haven't played one another since Suh signed with the Dolphins in 2015. Assuming the two stay with their current teams, they would clash during the 2018 season, with Miami set to welcome the Lions by virtue of the NFL's scheduling cycle.