JaVale McGee Not Smart Enough to Play in NBA Finals, Says Cavaliers Player

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Two days before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers provided JaVale McGee and the Golden State Warriors with bulletin board material.

Appearing on Tuesday's edition of ESPN's The Basketball Analogy Show (h/t DefPen.com), ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin told colleague Brian Windhorst that one Cavs player doesn't believe McGee is mentally equipped to compete in the Finals.

"I had a Cavs player disagree with your opinion of McGee, Brian. He postulated to me that he doesn't even think McGee's gonna be able to get on the court or certainly not stay on the court because he doesn't think he's quote, unquote 'smart enough' to be able to play in this series."

McGee will be run through a defensive gauntlet if he's asked to match up against the sharpshooting Kevin Love or rim-running Tristan Thompson, but he has acquitted himself nicely to this point in the postseason.

Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4 Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4? Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback Draymond Green Crossover LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1 John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6 Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5 Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards John Wall Post Game Interview

Through 12 playoff games, McGee has averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 10.5 minutes a night. The Warriors have outscored opponents by 26.3 points per 100 possessions during his 126 minutes on the floor, according to NBA.com's lineup data, compared to 14.0 points per 100 possessions when he's on the bench.

Although McGee has proved to be an effective rim protector during the Dubs' undefeated postseason run, the Cavaliers figure to jump at the opportunity to expose his defensive deficiencies on perimeter switches to keep him off balance.