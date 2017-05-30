Jack Nicklaus Says He 'Feels Bad' for Tiger Woods After DUI Arrest

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Following Tiger Woods' arrest on a DUI Monday, golf legend Jack Nicklaus is hoping for the best for the 41-year-old.

"I feel bad for Tiger," Nicklaus said, per Golf Channel's Nick Menta. "Tiger’s a friend. He’s been great for the game of golf. He needs our help. I wish him well."

Per Scott Sutton of WPTV.com, Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday morning at 3 a.m. when police discovered him asleep at the wheel of his car. Woods passed a breath test shortly after and later released a statement claiming prescription medications played a role in his arrest.

Woods was released from police custody later that morning and issued a statement about the situation, noting alcohol was not the reason for his arrest, via USA Today:

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.

"I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office for their professionalism."

After missing the entire 2016 PGA Tour season while recovering from back surgery, Woods returned to play three events this season before withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February due to back spasms.

He underwent a fourth back surgery in April that is expected to keep him out for at least six months. His last win on the PGA Tour came in 2013 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.