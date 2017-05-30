Pistons Reportedly Open to Trading 12th Pick in 2017 NBA Draft

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly open to trading the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, ESPN's Marc Stein reported Tuesday.

Stein added that such a deal would likely involve the Pistons getting a veteran in return who could help them win now.

After reaching the playoffs in 2015-16 as a No. 8 seed with a record of 44-38, the Pistons dropped off in 2016-17, missing the postseason and finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 mark.

Detroit also saw its top two players experience a dip in production. Center Andre Drummond averaged 13.6 points and 13.8 rebounds per game after being an All-Star during the previous season, while guard Reggie Jackson put up 14.5 points and 5.2 assists per contest.

Despite that, the Pistons have some solid pieces that could make them a threat in the Eastern Conference if the right balance is struck.

Provided the Pistons don't lose guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in restricted free agency, he, Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris, Ish Smith and Stanley Johnson give Detroit plenty of depth and potential around Drummond and Jackson.

Overtaking the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference will be a tall order unless the Pistons land a legitimate superstar, but no team has established itself as dominant aside from the Cavs.

In his latest NBA mock draft, ESPN.com's Chad Ford projected the Pistons to select Duke guard Luke Kennard at No. 12 assuming they keep the pick.