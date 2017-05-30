Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy Lead 2017 MLB All-Star Voting in 1st NL Update

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Major League Baseball released the first All-Star voting update for the National League on Tuesday, and Washington Nationals teammates Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy are leading the way.

As seen in the following tweet, courtesy of MLB Communications, Harper and Murphy are the top two vote-getters:

Harper is No. 1 among all players with 900,079 votes, while Murphy is second with 669,643, ahead of Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant's 632,900.

The 24-year-old Harper is enjoying another MVP-caliber season for the Nats with a .331 batting average, 15 home runs and 41 RBI.

Murphy may be in the mix as well after finishing second in the NL MVP race last season, as he is hitting .319 with nine homers and 35 RBI.

If the voting were to end today, both Harper and Murphy would be starters for the National League on July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.

They would be joined by a trio of Cubs in Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and outfielder Jason Heyward, as well as Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey and Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

The next NL voting update will be released June 5, while the first update for the American League will be available Wednesday.