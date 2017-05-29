Tiger Woods Says DUI Arrest Was 'Unexpected Reaction' to Pain Medication

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI charges Monday morning at 3 a.m. ET and eventually released, per Scott Sutton of WPTV.com.

The 14-time major winner addressed the incident and apologized for it, calling it "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," per Steve DiMeglio of USA Today:

Brad Jaffy of NBC News shared Woods' mug shot following the arrest:

Woods is widely considered one of the greatest golfers in history, but back problems have plagued him in recent years. He underwent surgery in April to address pain in his back and leg and missed the entire 2016 PGA schedule with health problems.

According to his PGA Tour profile, the Farmers Insurance Open in January is the only event he's played in the 2017 calendar year, but he missed the cut. His hasn't won a major since he prevailed at the 2008 U.S. Open.