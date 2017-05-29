Twitter Reacts to Bryce Harper Throwing Helmet, Fighting Hunter Strickland

Twitter Reacts to Bryce Harper Throwing Helmet, Fighting Hunter StricklandMay 29, 2017
Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper and San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland mixed in some boxing during their Monday afternoon baseball game.
Strickland drilled Harper with a pitch, prompting the Nationals slugger to charge the mound, toss his helmet errantly and start throwing blows. According to MLB.com, both were ejected.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area shared some of the images from the scene:
Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS
When you've been waiting for this moment for years but you have a shoulder sprain and bruised ribs. https://t.co/usMCuo0urm5/29/2017, 10:30:11 PM
Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS
It took Kontos, Mac and Pence to get Strickland off the field: https://t.co/TP9tETsME35/29/2017, 10:27:21 PM
Andrew Joseph of USA Today was fascinated by this still picture:
Andrew Joseph @AndyJ0seph
This AP photo from the Bryce Harper brawl is incredible https://t.co/dsTrpPdt0F https://t.co/C5dXpaRyIQ5/29/2017, 10:40:12 PM
Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports provided context for the fight:
Mark Zuckerman @MarkZuckerman
Strickland hadn't faced Harper since those 2 HRs in the '14 NLDS. Imagine what would've happened had it been fresher in their minds.5/29/2017, 10:26:45 PM
Many on social media noted Giants catcher Buster Posey didn't exactly rush to Strickland's defense:
Joe Sheehan @joe_sheehan
I don't know what it means, but Buster Posey let the whole thing happen. Just watched until Harper got to the mound.5/29/2017, 10:26:51 PM
Mark Freeman @mfreemantv
Replay of Buster Posey's involvement... https://t.co/wMlCjfSpLt5/29/2017, 10:25:25 PM
Rustin Dodd @rustindodd
Buster Posey. https://t.co/B3TBMlOxVL5/29/2017, 10:34:17 PM
Harper's helmet throw caught the attention of Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports:
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
The best part of this, by far, is Bryce Harper throwing his helmet like 50 Cent throws a first pitch. https://t.co/sAiaiGXqDI5/29/2017, 10:26:58 PM
Here are the best of the rest:
martin rickman @martinrickman
that baseball fight looked like when there's a whole bunch of dogs at the dog park who want the same tennis ball5/29/2017, 11:04:27 PM
El Flaco @bomani_jones
love how we can appreciate a baseball fight as just a fight and keep on moving. we should adopt that in other sports.5/29/2017, 10:31:05 PM
Jorge Castillo @jorgeccastillo
Shoutout to Izzy Alcantara. https://t.co/I6UniQe59c5/29/2017, 10:29:53 PM
Josh Kirkendall @Josh_Kirkendall
Nolan Ryan turned 70 in January and, even at that age, he'd probably destroy Bruce Harper. #MissingHaymakers5/29/2017, 10:30:17 PM
Andy Glockner @AndyGlockner
This looks like an 1980s alt-rock album cover https://t.co/v7G0sZjGAm5/29/2017, 10:48:43 PM
Monday's contest was just the first of a three-game series between the two teams, so there should be plenty of tension on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. It may not lead to another moment as memorable as Harper's helmet toss, but it will at least provide a backdrop when these two 2016 playoff teams square off again.