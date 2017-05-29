Twitter Reacts to Bryce Harper Throwing Helmet, Fighting Hunter Strickland

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper and San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland mixed in some boxing during their Monday afternoon baseball game.

Strickland drilled Harper with a pitch, prompting the Nationals slugger to charge the mound, toss his helmet errantly and start throwing blows. According to MLB.com, both were ejected.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area shared some of the images from the scene:

Andrew Joseph of USA Today was fascinated by this still picture:

Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports provided context for the fight:

Many on social media noted Giants catcher Buster Posey didn't exactly rush to Strickland's defense:

Harper's helmet throw caught the attention of Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports:

Here are the best of the rest:

Monday's contest was just the first of a three-game series between the two teams, so there should be plenty of tension on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. It may not lead to another moment as memorable as Harper's helmet toss, but it will at least provide a backdrop when these two 2016 playoff teams square off again.