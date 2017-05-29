Tony Parker Says He Will Return in January Following Surgery on Quad Injury

David Dow/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker told L'Equipe (h/t Eurohoops.net) that he plans to return from his ruptured left quadriceps tendon in January.

Parker suffered the injury in May during San Antonio's series against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals and underwent successful surgery shortly after.

Parker expressed his disappointment about suffering the injury, especially after Gregg Popovich's decision to limit his minutes throughout the season left him fresh for the postseason.

"The first thing that came in when I got injured was frustration," Parker told L'Equipe. "I was super good, and we had the chance to go until the end and get the title. The coach's plan worked like a clock. I was consistent, playing for 20-25 minutes per game. My series against Memphis was good, and I had a good start to the season."

Parker, 35, averaged 10.1 points and 4.5 assists in 25.2 minutes per game in the regular season, appearing in 63 contests. He remained a productive starter for San Antonio, and it's fair to suggest the Spurs would have put up a far tougher fight in the Western Conference Finals had he and Kawhi Leonard been healthy and in the lineup.

Next season may be Parker's last chance to win a title with the Spurs, as he's entering the final year of his contract and will earn $15.5 million in 2017-18. If he remains productive, the Spurs could keep him on beyond next year. But with Parker likely the last remnant of the team's dominant years that included Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili (if he retires), next season may be his last in San Antonio.