Statistics That Defined Liverpool's 2016-17 Season

Matt King/Getty Images

Liverpool threatened a title challenge at the turn of the year, but finishing in the Premier League's top four was a fine achievement at the end of Jurgen Klopp's first full season in charge.

At times, the Reds were wonderful to watch. Mirroring their manager on the touchline, they played with energy and enthusiasm, pressing their opponents and producing football that had even neutrals purring.

At others, their unpredictability and seeming desire to shoot themselves in the foot had fans struggling to comprehend what they were witnessing.

Like working as a lift operator, the campaign was full of ups and downs.

The Scottish poet Andrew Lang once said: "Politicians use statistics in the same way that a drunk uses lamp-posts—for support rather than illumination."

Well, Bleacher Report likes to lean on the numbers. As we prepare for a summer full of transfer stories, we've taken a look at some of the key statistics that shaped Liverpool's progress in 2016/17.