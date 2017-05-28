    Madison Bumgarner Expected to Resume Throwing Friday as Part of Injury Rehab

    Timothy Rapp
May 28, 2017

    San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner answers questions about his shoulder injury before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, April 24, 2017, in San Francisco . (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy said ace Madison Bumgarner is expected to begin throwing on Friday as he rehabs from a shoulder strain, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

    Bumgarner will then throw five rehab starts once he's ready to resume pitching, per Schulman.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information as it becomes available.

