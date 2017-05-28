Madison Bumgarner Expected to Resume Throwing Friday as Part of Injury Rehab

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy said ace Madison Bumgarner is expected to begin throwing on Friday as he rehabs from a shoulder strain, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Bumgarner will then throw five rehab starts once he's ready to resume pitching, per Schulman.

This article will be updated to provide more information as it becomes available.

